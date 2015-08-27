DJ Snake Throws His Desert Horns on Calvin Harris and Disciples’ “How Deep Is Your Love”

The wonder-kid grocery clerk from Dumfries, Calvin Harris, is the most successful DJ in the world (again), and he’s gotten there not just by modeling underwear and dating Taylor Swift, but by producing dozens of chart-topping pop tracks even your mom knows the lyrics to, like “We Found Love,” “Summer,” and “Feel So Close.”

Calvin’s diverged from his main stage EDM formula as of late, with last year’s squelchy “Slow Acid” and this past July, with the emerging UK house outfit Disciples for piano house jam “How Deep Is Your Love” (not to be confused with the Bee Gees classic). The latter song took off, hitting the top ten in 29 countries worldwide. It was only a matter of time until the charting track got a remix, and the Scotsman has turned to Parisian DJ Snake, whose celebrated desert horns and booming bass slabs, result in obviously, a banger – trap arms – ‘turning up’, and the final days of summer.

