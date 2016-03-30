Underground Stalwart DJ Spider Drops a Bewitching Mix for Cultivated Sound

Devoted underground producer, DJ Spider, has made a bewitching hardware-heavy mix for Brooklyn party Cultivated Sound to celebrate their upcoming one year anniversary, which he will headline with L.I.E.S.-affiliate Vereker. New Yorker Rob Hampton has put out an impressive amount of music since beginning his career in 2008—Discogs has it at 50 releases—and he also runs a label, Plan B Recordings. With all that material to choose from, and of course the musical command of a real auteur, it makes sense that he’d want to do a mix that almost solely featured his own productions, remixes, or tracks on his label.

The result is an all-vinyl affair composed of ghostly analog synths, degraded drum machines, hypnotizing rhythmic noise, and a melodic disposition that’s in turn depressive, aggressive, and jazz-influenced. The one year anniversary party will go down at a currently-undisclosed Brooklyn warehouse, and will also feature sets from Public System Recordings affiliates Myn and Grey People, and more. See the flyer below for the full list, and buy your ticket here.

“Cultivated Sound Sessions – CSS024: DJ Spider” tracklist:



1. DJ Spider – Post Human (Plan B Recordings)

2. DJ Spider & Phil Moffa – Compactor (Plan B Recordings)

3. DJ Spider & Marshallito – Nuclear Winter (The Trilogy Tapes)

4. DJ Spider & Franklin De Costa – Consume (KilleKill)

5. Dakini9 / DJ Spider Remix – Desolation (Green Village)

6. Dakini9 – Potentiation (Plan B Recordings)

7. Non Existence – Destination Void (Cuttin’ Headz)

8. Volte-Face / DJ Spider Remix – Chariots of Ire (BleeD)

9. DJ Spider & Phil Moffa – Demonic Blaze (Plan B Recordings)

10. DJ Spider – Mind Field (Public System Recordings)

11. KURU aka DJ Spider – Black Moon Lilith (Sublevel Sounds)

12. DJ Spider – Hive Mind (Plan B Recordings)

13. DJ Spider & Franklin De Costa – Slithis (KilleKill)

14. William Welt / DJ Spider Remix – Stalker (Dead Cert Records)

15. Mos Def – Umi Says (White Label)

16. DJ Spider – Off World Interfearance (Vanguard Sound!)

17. Spider Bites – The Descent (Sublevel Sounds)



