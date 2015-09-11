DJ Sprinkles Calls Bullshit on Japan’s No-Dancing Law Revisions

Terre Thaemlitz, American DJ and producer responsible for some of the most transcendent house music ever, as well as longtime flag-bearer for the trans community, has stayed true to her classically in-your-face attitude in a recent in interview with Pitchfork, discussing Japan’s infamous fueihō, often known as the “no dancing law.”



In the Q/A, Thaemiltz, who lives in Japan, and recently penned an open-letter on the matter, discusses the ongoing controversy surrounding the nation’s recent revisions to their decade-spanning ban, referencing the Let’s Dance initiative put in place by many of Japan’s frustrated DJs and promoters. Thaemlitz calls bullshit on the law’s revisions by claiming that many individuals have been largely left out of the conversation, preventing them from truly reaping any real benefits from the law’s new stipulations, as well ultimately being pushed to the side.



“The fueihō restrictions about curfews, etc., apply to legally licensed dancehalls, but everyone else is operating outside the law. That is how it has always been done here—which is really stressful for club owners and staff.”

According to the DJ, many clubs won’t even be able to obtain dance permits necessary to feature events legally due to spatial requirements instituted by Japanese government that make it very difficult to adhere, parameters like having a certain amounts of uninterrupted space with no support pillars, piping, perhaps even disco-balls.



The queer community is also left out in the cold according to the artist, who discusses how queer sex work doesn’t fall within the legal boundaries of legal club licensing, creating situations in which fueihō is intended to protect the public, but in her opinion fails to do so. She calls for a dismantling of a “morality code,” therefore allowing people the freedom to operate how they want, legally.

“In social terms, it’s a pretty big ‘fuck you’ to other communities affected by the fueihō—to have all of this legal mobilization around revising the morality codes, yet refuse to address the notion of morality itself. That’s politically irresponsible. In my eyes, it’s a form of cultural violence.”

In closing, Thaemiltz discusses themes ranging from relative corruption among politicians and police forces in Japan, the likes of which forced certain revisions to what was already a new version of the law, to her disdain for the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Japan, an event used to leverage some of the changes to fueihō that she denounces in the piece. As always, Thaemiltz, also known by her stage name DJ Sprinkles, tells it like it is. Hopefully people continue to listen.

