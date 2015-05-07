DJ Tennis’ Sailor & I Remix is a Straight Sets Winner

It’s nearly time to pretend you’re into watching a green ball ping over a net relentlessly for a few weeks, praying for the occasional shower and Cliff Richard appearance, so why not start early with this dark and dubby remix courtesy of the peerless DJ Tennis?

Sailor & I, or Alexander Sjodin to his mum, slunk onto the scene a few years back with the Black Butter released slow-burner “Tough Love” and has gone from strength to strength, dropping records on Life & Death, getting remixed by the likes of Ame and Aril Brikha along the way. His new EP ‘Sweat’ has just dropped on indie label The Invention of Loneliness and this time round he’s asked techno’s Italian stallion to have a quick knock about. The result is the kind of gloomy chug that sounds just right on one of those long dark nights of the soul. Or when rain’s stopped play and Murray looks set to crash out in the second round.



