DJI Mavic 4 Pro Images Leaked Ahead of Launch

Roughly two years after the DJI Mavic 3 launched and became the darling of the consumer drone market, just as its DJI forebears had been in their time, we’ve now caught a purported glimpse of the upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

Igor Bogdanov, who reports leaks, rumors, and news under the user handle Quadro_News, shared the sneak peek in a post on X.

👉Well, hello, brother! 👋The saga continues. A new legend is born in the skies, bearing his “Song of Ice…. and technology.” ❄️⚙️. Meet the newest addition to the Mavic family!🫡#dji #djimavic4 pic.twitter.com/8redUjwACT — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) April 24, 2025

what the photos tell us

Judging by Bogdanov’s photographs displaying the complete spread of accessories included with each Mavic 4 Pro drone, “each package contains three batteries, spare propellers, a carry bag and charging accessories,” says Notebookcheck, which spotted and reported on Bogdanov’s post soon after it went up on X.

“On top of that, DJI will bundle a charging hub, gimbal and propeller protectors, plus a dedicated controller. Ultimately, it seems that DJI will only distinguish the two packages by its RC 2 and RC Pro 2 controllers.”

DJI Mavic 4 Pro complete kit – Credit: Igor Bogdanov

Here’s the expected pricing, thanks again to Notebookcheck:

Mavic 4 Pro (RC 2): $2,250

Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2/2x Intelligent Flight batteries): $3,200

Mavic 4 Pro Creator Combo (RC Pro 2/2x Intelligent Flight batteries/512 GB built-in store): $4,440

Is now a good time to buy a DJI? It depends on your confidence level that DJI will be able to pull off some kind of deal or appeasement of the US government that’s continually trying to ban the Chinese company from doing business in the US.

It already received a one-year reprieve on that ban back in December. But then December was four months ago, and unless anything changes, that ban will go into effect in a little more than eight months.

DJI—and anybody willing to lay down big money on a DJI drone right now—might just be banking on the likelihood of the US government and DJI finding a compromise. Or maybe on the likelihood of the American government shifting its attention to the next shiny topic and losing interest in this one. Either way, it’d work out for DJI.

The Mavic 4 Pro goes on sale sometime soon. As in, imminently. We don’t have a hard date yet, but the rumor mill is swirling that it could be any day now.