Tempt Fate (and Congress), Buy a New DJI Drone at Its Cheapest-Ever Price

DJI could find itself banned from operating in the US, thanks to the US government’s suspicions about its links to China’s ruling Communist Party. Even as the White House reviews the fate of DJI’s future in the US, DJI continues to sell its popular drones in the American market.

Who knows whether DJI has a future here, as we’re just slightly past the halfway mark through the one-year reprieve granted to DJI back in December. But if you’re feeling lucky, you can score a DJI Mini 4K, the most affordable of DJI’s consumer drones, for just $249 on a $50-off deal if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

The Mini 4K is a far more wallet-friendly drone than DJI’s Mavic series of full-size drones. Folding up small enough to hold in one hand, the 8.8-ounce Mini 4K weighs almost exactly the same as an iPhone 16 Plus.

Its onboard 4K camera will transmit up to 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) away, so you’re not tethered to an unreasonably tight leash when operating it for up to 31 minutes before its onboard battery runs out of juice.

Not only is the Mini 4K Drone on sale, even though it’s currently out of stock at the time of publishing (in its base kit form) at Walmart, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama, but it’s also $50 off at Amazon, making this the lowest price I’ve ever seen for the DJI Mini 4K.

You’ve got to be an Amazon Prime member, though. You don’t get the good price unless you hold a membership or sign up for one. You can get a 30-day free trial of Prime, though, so there’s nothing saying that you can’t sign up for the free trial, order the DJI, and then cancel before the 30 days are up.