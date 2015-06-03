Djokovic Breaks Nadal’s Serve After Great Rally

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are facing off in a quarterfinal match at the French Open this morning that feels like it should be a final. Djokovic is dominating the first set and the point of the match may have already happened. Facing his second break point and down to his second serve, Nadal set off a great rally that saw both men hit bruising base line shots and then exchange a series of perfectly placed lob shots that had them running all over the court, much to the delight of the Roland Garros crowd.

(We’ve broken the most exciting part of the rally into three Vines, so you can hear the crowd.)

Nadal battled back with a high arcing lob that hit just in the tiniest corner, but was unable to capitalize on a slice that went into the net to end the point. As of this writing, Djokovic leads the first set 4-2.

