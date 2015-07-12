Djokovic Defeats Federer to Defend Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon Final (7-6 6-4 6-3) to win his second straight at the All England Club. Federer came out strong but wound up dropping the first set, only to rebound and win the second set in a thrilling tiebreaker, and then it was all Djokovic. The serve that helped Federer power through the the tournament met its match and then some in Djokovic’s return.

There was plenty of great shot-making throughout the match, including this exchange from the first set—

Videos by VICE

Federer-Djokovic is gonna be a good one. pic.twitter.com/NWD8nlYXzI

— VICE Sports (@VICESports) July 12, 2015

—But the point of the match came from the second set tiebreaker you can watch in the video at the top of this post. With Djokovic up 6-4 in the tiebreaker, the two greats traded 27 shots before Novak finally hit one long and gave Federer some extra life. He went on to win the tiebreaker, which lasted more than 15 minutes, 12-10. After squandering six set points, Djokovic had a bit of a meltdown in the changeover and tried to break his racket on his feet, Hulk Hogan’d his shirt, and started yelling at himself.

He was able to rebound from that setback and channel his frustration so well that he took the final two sets in fairly short order to win his second straight Wimbledon.

[ESPN]