DJ’s Music Fest Death From ‘Toxic Mix’ of Drugs Sparks New Warning from Coroner

It’s been two years since DJ Simon Garside died after reportedly consuming a “toxic mix” of drugs and alcohol while performing at the Splore Festival in Auckland, New Zealand, and a coroner is using his tragic case to issue a stark new warning to those who might partake of illicit substances while attending music festivals.

In 2023, Simon Lee Garside — known musically as Deep South Audio — died after attending Splore, a three-day music and arts festival held at Tapapakanga Regional Park in Auckland. The 46-year-old father, based in Golden Bay, was said to often travel to music festivals with his partner to perform DJ sets and sell vintage clothing.

In the wake of his death, the New Zealand Herald reports that Coroner Alison Mills is using Garside’s case as an example to warn people of the dangers of using hard drugs, as well as mixing them with alcohol consumption.

According to Mills, her findings concluded that Garside occasionally used recreational drugs at music festivals and events, including MDMA and cocaine. Notably, Garside’s partner described his drug taking as being on the “low side.”

During their time at Splore, Garside’s partner says they took MDMA, cocaine, and ketamine, with some of these being used daily. Garside’s partner also says that the DJ experienced severe chest pain at least once during the long weekend, forcing him to take a break. He had been experiencing chest pains and headaches for several weeks before his death, but was reluctant to see a doctor out of fear that it was a terminal illness.

Notably, Garside was not part of the official Splore line-up, but was part of the Lucky Star collective, an independent group that curated its own stage. It was following his set on this stage that Garside’s partner found him to become unresponsive in their hostel room.

Simon Lee Garside passed away on Feb. 27, 2023

She attempted live-saving measures, as did first responders, but they were unsuccessful, and Garside died just after midnight on Feb. 27, 2023. A pathologist’s report later found that Garside’s death was caused by fatal levels of cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA.

“The pathologist advised that the combined use of cocaine, benzoylecgonine, ecgonine, ketamine, and MDMA is known to result in respiratory depression, somnolence, cardiac arrhythmia, coma, and increases the risk for sudden death,” the report stated. Notably, Benzoylecgonine and ecgonine are metabolites of cocaine.

In a new warning, Mills agreed with the pathologist’s findings, saying, “Cocaine and MDMA are both stimulants that increase the heart rate and blood pressure.” Mills continued, “Mixing these drugs in combination can make you feel more stimulated, but can also increase the risk of overstimulation. This can result in an increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, temperature, anxiety, panic, or overdose.”

“Ketamine used in combination with stimulants (MDMA and cocaine) also increases the strain on a body,” Mills added, warning that it’s very unpredictable when cocaine and ketamine are combined.

Coroner Alison Mills encourages everyone using recreational drugs to have the substances tested first

Mills says that she is coming forward with her findings and professional opinion in this case so that hopefully it will serve as a cautionary tale for anyone who regularly consumes drugs and alcohol, especially in recreational settings. Mills encourages everyone to get their drugs tested at facilities such as ones provided by Know Your Stuff.

Finally, Mills did acknowledge that while a full autopsy was not done on Garside, a post-mortem examination CT scan did not reveal any underlying heart condition or head injury that could have contributed to his death.

“I note, however, that long-term use of cocaine is however associated with adverse cardiovascular consequences. In addition, mixing MDMA and cocaine places significant stress on the cardiovascular system,” Mills stated. “Therefore, if Simon had an underlying heart condition, he may have been more vulnerable to harm when mixing these two drugs.”

Lastly, it should be noted that Fryderyk (Fred) Kublikowski, Splore’s festival producer, issued a statement on Garside’s death, expressing sympathy and noting that the festival organizers have a very comprehensive policy against illicit drugs.