Hold My Green Juice—the ‘Skims’ of Australia Is Having A Sweet Sale

Our favorite workout is lifting our forks to our mouths to chow down; motivation to engage in any cardio more intense than that is often a struggle. Despite this, we still love to hoard all manner of athletic gear which helps us cross finish lines (when we can get off the couch) looking like true fit lords. It’s okay to not be on the grind at all times, and there’s no shame in staying stagnant on your sofa like a loaf of bread. But, when you know it’s time to turn off Dr. Steve Brule and get that donk moving, there’s no better incentive than a good sporty drip so that you can look the part at the gym or on the trail. Athleisure often costs an arm and a leg, but DK Active, the Australian athletic brand, is making motivation easy with a bangin’ sitewide discount code on everything from sweats to crop tops to bicycle shorts.

You can get $20 off your fitness lewk with the code TREAT when you spend at least $100. Not too shabby, given that DK Active’s locally-produced, SS22 “Sojourn” Collection just dropped. Thank god almighty, cause we need some sort of serotonin boost as we pack up our summer picnic gear and start and start thinking about insulated fall knits. The collection is inspired by bougainvilleas, an ornamental viney plant native to South America that gives us coastal holiday, carefree, and sunkissed vibes. Garments are made from recycled and organic materials, and we love a company looking out for Earth because sustainability .

If you’re a Skims simp, the Match Point Tight is calling your name. It’s made from 100% regenerated nylon and hits right at the ankle so that you have a bit of breathing room. There’s also an internal pocket, a true rarity in women’s workout clothing. And with an elastic high-waist inseam and muscular support to speed up recovery post-workout, you’ll be ready to sprint wherever the wind may take you.

Or, perhaps you prefer shorts that give you a little extra air on the gambs. [The Match Point Bike Pant has entered the chat.] Stacy at Soul Cycle will be asking where you bought these pairs, which feature the same fabric and design profile as the tights and come in khaki and black for all your late-summer-neutral needs.

You can’t go wrong with a classic crewneck sweatshirt to bring together an outfit, and help you live out your aspirational dreams of going straight from the gym to lunch at the yacht club. The Volly Top is made of 100% organic cotton for excellent breathability, not to mention sleekness with its relaxed fit and logo.

But it’s still hot out, buddy. Once you leave the icy cold grocery store, you’re gonna sweat. Layer the Lay-Up Crop Top underneath your Volly Top for an easy cool-off. This full-coverage bralette has UPF 50+ so you don’t get burnt to a crisp when hiking, walking the dog, or enjoying a leisurely Polish water ice at the park. It’s also quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and has removable padding for a customizable fit.

Now, put down the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie and get some fresh air.

DK Active’s collections are available for purchase here.

DK Active Match Point Tight $119.95 at DK Active Buy Now

DK Active Match Point Bike Pant $79.95 at DK Active Buy Now

DK Active Volley Top $139.95 at DK Active Buy Now

DK Active Lay-Up Crop $79.95 at DK Active Buy Now