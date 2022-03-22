A Russian Journalist Is Auctioning His Nobel Peace Prize for Ukrainian Refugees

The Russian winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will auction off his award and donate the funds to Ukrainian refugees.

Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta has demanded that Russia “stop[s] shooting” and “exchange[s] prisoners” alongside committing to donating his prize to help the growing number of Ukrainian refugees, estimated to be around 3.5 million.

In an article on Novaya Gazeta, Muratov said that “Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund.”

“What needs to be done immediately: stop shooting; to exchange prisoners; return the bodies of the dead; provide humanitarian corridors and assistance; provide refugees.”

The pledge comes 26 days after Russia launched a violent military invasion of Ukraine, launching missiles at major cities and shelling hospitals and civilian centres. Mariupol, a city in the east of Ukraine, is one of the most heavily hit areas of the country where at least 2,400 people have died and thousands are still trapped without food, water and medical supplies.

In 2021, Muratov and the Novaya Gazeta won the Nobel Peace Prize “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” alongside Filipino journalist Maria Ressa.

Muratov co-founded Novaya Gazeta after the fall of the Soviet Union. The publication is known for its independent reporting, criticising the Russian government for corruption, electoral fraud and human rights violations. Six journalists at the Novaya Gazeta have been murdered since 2000 after their critical coverage of Russia’s invasion of Chechnya and the Caucasus.