DMX Has Released an Official Cover of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”

To use the parlance of a popular ‘tweet‘: “its almost Christmas baby. youknow what that means. its time to drink some festive bleach and call your grandmother.”

And so it goes. Finally, the festive season is upon us. Over the last month or so Christmas has been drip-fed to us: a themed coffee here; a well-placed advert there. But come Friday it’ll be December, which means it’s all Christmas, always. A time to spend with your loved ones, to carry out your Christmas traditions (making out with someone ill-advised at your work party; getting so shitfaced in the pub at home on Christmas Eve that your mum has to save you a plate of Christmas dinner because you physically cannot get out of bed), and, best (worst?) of all: to listen to Christmas music.

Every year, someone puts out a Christmas album (this year: Sia and Gwen Stefani, as we reported in, ahem, August), despite the fact that literally nobody wants new Christmas music. That’s why Spotify, who today released the ‘Holiday’ edition of their ‘Spotify Singles’ series, have, in theory, at least, got it right: they’ve served up a playlist featuring a bunch of well-known artists doing (mostly) covers of your fav Yuletide slappers. This includes DMX covering “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, which first became a thing when he was on radio station Power 105.1 in 2012:

“BUT DO YOU RECALL / THE MOST FAMOUS REINDEER OF ALL???”

Unfortunately, unless you’re into Miley Cyrus reinforcing the fact that she’s definitely white again now, and Kelly Clarkson being endearing (is it even Christmas if you haven’t heard Clarkson bashing fuck out of a cover version?), DMX is basically the highlight – though what a highlight it is – but there are some nice tracks from Lalah Hathaway and Wolf Alice too. Listen to the whole thing below and be merry, OK?

https://open.spotify.com/embed/user/spotify/playlist/37i9dQZF1DXdam5VrqMf3y

