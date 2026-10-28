DMX’s Classic Album Gets Bizarre Blood-Filled Reissue

One of DMX’s classic albums is getting a bizarre blood-filled reissue.

Complex has unveiled a new vinyl LP version of the iconic hip-hop record. It the album you know and love, only now it has fake blood inside the pressing. In a product description, Complex explains: “Experience DMX’s Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood with a striking ‘blood-filled’ vinyl reissue.”

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Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood returns on striking blood-red, liquid-filled vinyl. Revisit classics like “Slippin’” and “No Love 4 Me” in a collectible edition vinyl worthy of its name. Limited pressing. 1,700 units worldwide.



Pre-order now at https://t.co/40kykQajJK ❌ pic.twitter.com/VhyIglM44I — DMX (@DMX) October 27, 2026

“The landmark 1998 album captures DMX at the height of his raw, uncompromising power,” the outlet adds. “Featuring classics like ‘Slippin” and ‘No Love 4 Me.’ An unforgettable release from one of hip-hop’s most iconic voices, presented in a collectible format worthy of its name.”

DMX Vinyl is available to pre-order now

So how does a liquid-filled vinyl work, you ask? Complex explains: “This is a fully playable vinyl record with a sealed layer of liquid inside, creating a moving visual effect as the record spins. The liquid does not affect playback.”

“Liquid-filled records require additional materials and specialized assembly, filling, sealing, and quality control,” they add. “Making them more complex to produce than standard vinyl. Each copy is unique, so the appearance and movement of the liquid may vary. Handle with care and avoid extreme temperatures or unnecessary stress.”

The Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood “blood-filled” vinyl reissue is available to preorder now for $98.99. There is also a “blood-splatter” editon on sale for $37.99.

Notably, this is not the first time a “blood” vinyl has been manufactured. Thrash metal icons Slayer have done it multiple times. They even recently annoucned a new “blood-filled” version of Reign In Blood, to commemorate the album’s 40th anniversary.

DMX passed away in 2021

DMX died in 2021. He was 50 years old. On April 2, the acclaimed rapper was rushed to the hospital, unresponsive, after an apparent drug overdose. He remained in a coma for a week until his death on April 9. His cause of death was ruled as a heart attack.

During his illustirous career, DMX recorded eight solo albums. His final project was Exodus, released weeks after his death.

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