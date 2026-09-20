Do Drake and Ella Langley Have Beef? Country Star Removed From Music Video of ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Remix

Beef doesn’t have to be reserved for just rappers. It can exist between anyone, so long as there is bad blood between the two. For Drake, he’s had it with seemingly everyone; he’s barbed back and forth with other rappers, media figures, and plain celebrities alike. After seeing Ella Langley essentially disappear from his music video, we might need to add country stars to the list.

During the live stream of his “not-so-short film” Fear Of Missing Out, the Toronto MC shared a remix of her smash hit “Choosin’ Texas”. In the video, he was seen chatting with her backstage. The good relationship made it seem like we might get an official release of the record.

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However, in the reupload of the video, Ella Langley is nowhere to be found. Instead, they edited around it, to the point where it’s just Drake and Don Toliver footage. It’s led many to wonder if there’s some conflict behind the scenes between the pair. After all, neither she nor her label has mentioned the viral remix.

Maybe it’s nothing, and the label doesn’t want to be associated with another rendition of the song. Langley still sits pretty comfortably at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Giving any attention to remixes risks robbing her momentum. Still, that doesn’t mean she had to be removed from the music video entirely. It’s a strange conflict that has left people on X and Reddit scratching their heads.

Drake and Ella Langley Beef or Just Label Conflicts?

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Fear of Missing Out has made for another major event in a massive year in Drake’s career. The final result was a fascinating, occasionally odd set of vignettes and music videos for his latest songs and unreleased records. He described the visual project as “self-funded surrealism” in a lengthy teaser before he streamed it on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.

“A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer. Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch,” Drake wrote. “Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them. I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more, etc.”

Then, Drake added that it revolved around his undying love for hip-hop and music videos in an era that doesn’t value them as much anymore. “They keep saying our genre is dying. Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching; nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of “Best I Ever Had”. So be kind and rewind,” he concluded.

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)