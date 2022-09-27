DO: Get Sweaty, Get Messy, Go Wild on Agung Mango’s National Tour

Agung Mango is a Man on the Go.

It’s the title of his latest EP, the literal name of his national tour, but also the reality of his life as he hits up every major city and town across Australia.

Over September and October, he’ll be visiting a multitude of cities and towns, starting in Sydney this Friday, the 30th of September, to showcase his raw and adept talent in person.

“ITS BEEN FOREVER SINCE IV PLAYED SHOWS HERE IN DA LAND DOWN UNDER, SO IV PLANNED SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL FOR U ALL. IM BRINGING THE WHOLE BAND WITTT ME, GONE B A MOVIE!”

I stole that from one of his instagram posts, but that sounds pretty good, right?

If you’re a fan of having a stranger’s sweat all over you in a heaving mosh pit, being in the presence of Australian hip-hop royalty, or even just sipping and chin stroking to good music on the side, then it’s a must go.

Agung Mango 2022 National Tour Dates:

Friday, 30th September – Mary’s Underground, Eora/ Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 1st October – UC Hub, Ngunnawal/ Canberra, ACT

Sunday, 2nd October – La La La’s, Dharawal/ Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 7th October – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/ Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 8th of October – The Republic, Nipaluna/ Hobart TAS

Friday, 14th October – Unibar, Kaura/ Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 15th October – The Night Cat, Naarm/Melbourne VICE

