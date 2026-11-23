It’s probably not a surprise to learn that players can find Red Dead Redemption-related Easter eggs in GTA 6, considering both franchises are put out by Rockstar. Players have found a chihuahua – which, like other animals in the game, is able to be petted – who has what appears to be an Arthur Morgan doll on its back, complete with saddle. But could it go deeper than that?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Do GTA and Red Dead Redemption actually take place in the same universe?

It’s definitely possible that Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption take place in the same timeline, just a century or so apart. For one thing, Arthur and the chihuahua aren’t the only Red Dead-related Easter eggs in the game. One eagle-eyed player noticed a license plate on the back of a car, which features “New Austin” across the top – a city that features in Red Dead Redemption, its sequel, and the multiplayer game Red Dead Online.

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Players in GTA 6 can also track down a hat that bears a strong resemblance to the one Arthur Morgan wears. Discoverable in Chapter 2, players can find Arthur’s hat by driving to a house in Kelly County, where someone is hosting a yard sale. There, as long as they have $35 on hand, the character – either Jason or Lucia – can buy and wear Arthur’s hat.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This GTA 6 Easter Egg Might Finally Explain How Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption Are Connected

According to X user @GameRoll, though, there could be more to it than a few entertaining Easter eggs. GameRoll found a book in Brian’s marina hideout that not only makes further references to Red Dead locations, like New Austin, Armadillo, and Blackwater – it also mentions a scene directly from Red Dead Redemption 2.

In RDR2, the player can take on a side quest as Arthur, where he is tasked with taking out Flaco Hernández near the shores of Cairn Lake, where Hernandez is hiding out. When Arthur finds Flaco, the player has to fight their way through Flaco’s crew before reaching the man himself. Eventually, whether through a playable fight or successfully completing a shooting minigame, Arthur is able to defeat him.

The book – with its memorable title, The Cowboy’s Prayer is to Die Young – that the player can find at the marina details its main character, Rusty, finds the body of the outlaw he had been tracking already dead in the snow. The outlaw is named as Flaco, and in the book, is said to have a bullet hole right in the middle of his forehead. And that is exactly how Arthur takes out Flaco in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Because the book is billed within the game as a fictional novel, this could mean one of two things – either Red Dead Redemption and its characters are part of the cultural zeitgeist as fictional characters, or the book is based on real events which took place earlier in the joint timeline. Nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar yet, though.

So whether or not the book serves as a hint that Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto have a deeper connection, it’s a great find and another indication of just how deeply the world of GTA 6 has been brought to life.