DO: Melbourne’s ‘Hot, Sexy, Sweaty, Queer, Wholesome ‘n’ Whoresome’ Party This Sunday

Do you hear that? Do you feel that thumping, heaving, bass rippling through your bones? Do you feel beads of sweat prickling your skin, hairs raising up on your arms? Where is that sound coming from? Is that techno? RnB? House? Who’s playing that??

Don’t be afraid. It’s just time to get 2 ON.

This Sunday, Melbourne’s Miscellania will be home to a heaving, sweaty, sexy night full of lustrous cavorting and sensual carousing. It’s 2 ON’s first ever day-to-night party, with a lineup curated to be a sonic journey, taking you through. If you don’t know what 2 ON is, I fear you might not be following the right people. We’re here to help.

2 ON is a party series run by eminent DJ Tinika Pasinetti and local holy icon Matisse Laida. This iteration of 2 ON will host an international headliner – ooooo – and that international headliner is Martyn Bootyspoon. Aside from the charming and glamorous moniker, Matisse said Martyn is also “a Canadian certified baddie”.

More detail needed? Any visual learners?

Oh, you’re an aural learner? Ok.

“Technically, he is a very exciting DJ to watch,” Matisse added. “He uses DJ equipment unlike anyone else to manipulate his tracks. His sound is so unique and blends house, techno, and experimental sounds.”

Martyn is also “known for his hilarious online presence and aloof sexiness”.

Ah to be known for aloof sexiness. If someone described me like that I’d rip my eyeballs out in pure pleasure.

2 ON is one of the only all queer and all Black led parties in Naarm, as Matisse told VICE.

“2 ON is approachable and aims to remove the exclusivity that exists with other parties. 2 ON is for all the baddies.”

Their mission is to “foster an inclusive, safe, QPOC clubbing experience where egos are left at the door, and to showcase the hottest established and upcoming DJs in Naarm, and give them the creative expression to come as they are and play to a crowd that reflects their intersecting identities.”

Down to the technicalities, newcomers can expect to be embraced by the sexy and aloof sounds of Martyn Bootyspoon, complemented by a host of local talents: Stev Zar, Fei, SovBlkPssy, Nayndng b2b Atoug, Tiaki, Brown Suga Princess, and of course, Tinika.

“We so rarely get good BLACK international DJs,” Matisse said. “It’s a breath of fresh air to headline someone not from our city, but still platform our favourites to support him. A lot of people who don’t follow the ever evolving global DJ scene will be introduced to Martyn Bootyspoon on the night, and they won’t be disappointed. He is one of the most exciting artists globally right now.”

When asked to describe a 2 ON party to someone who’s never been, Matisse barely blinked.

“Hot, sexy, sweaty, queer, wholesome ‘n’ whoresome.”

See you there.

