Do More With Your Life and Watch Run the Jewels’ Tiny Desk Performance

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have recently taken a turn from intimate acoustic performances to accommodate the more outsized rap world. Gucci Mane and D.R.A.M. were the start, and now Run the Jewels have brought their Michael Bay-esque brand of rap (in the best way possible) to the desk.

There are no gimmicks, no flourishes, nothing stripped down here: just El-P and Killer Mike doing what they do best as they tear through songs from recent fire-starting album Run the Jewels 3. The time for politeness is not now, so watch RTJ’s performance here and become motivated in all aspects of living.