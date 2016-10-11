Do Not Deny Yourself the Beauty of Sky Ferreira Performing the Twin Peaks Theme Song

Two years ago, we published a piece begging musicians to stop with the David Lynch references already – specifically Twin Peaks, specifically it’s glorious, glorious theme song. As Emma Garland put it for Noisey dot com, “I mean, even fucking Bastille have a song called ‘Laura Palmer‘. If that isn’t indicative of a phenomenon exhausted, I don’t know what is.” We still firmly stand by that statement today… but saying that, we’ve got to admit these clips of Sky Ferreira performing the Twin Peaks theme song at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in LA are kinda beautiful. It’s totally an exception to the rule.



If anyone can pull off an ode to David Lynch it’s Sky, whose dreamy 2013 masterpiece “Night Time, My Time” is practically Fire Walk With Me liquidated and bottled. Also, Lynch asked her to do this himself, so it’s different. And finally, she was joined by Julee Cruise, who sang the song originally. Anyway, I’m going to stop making excuses for enjoying this. Just sit back, press play, and soak up the glorious splendour below:

(Photo by Abby Gillardi via Wikipedia​)​

