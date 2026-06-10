Do Orgasms Really Help Boost Your Immune System? Here’s What Scientists Have to Say.

Every cold and flu season, you’ll stand in the supplement aisle staring at a $40 bottle of something that promises to support your immune health, and you’ll probably buy it. The wellness industry will sell you mushroom tinctures and zinc lozenges. Science, however, would like to suggest something more fun.

Research has linked orgasms to measurable immune benefits, and the case is more solid than it sounds. A 2004 study found that arousal and orgasm activated infection-fighting white blood cells in male participants, while a separate study of 112 people found that those who had sex one to three times a week had higher levels of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that helps the body fend off germs and toxins. Neither study is a prescription, but both point in the same direction.

Videos by VICE

Want to Boost Your Immune System? Science Recommends an Orgasm.

The mechanism makes sense when you look at what orgasms actually do to the body. “They flood your system with oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins, which can mean improved mood, better sleep, pain relief, and a real sense of connection if you’re with another,” says Christine Rafe, sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney. Better sleep alone is a significant immune booster—research consistently links quality rest to stronger infection response and faster recovery. Stress is the other variable. Chronic stress depletes the lymphocytes your body relies on to fight off viruses, and orgasms are one of the more reliable ways to bring stress hormones down. “It’s one of the few things on the wellness list that’s free, enjoyable, and good for you,” Rafe notes.

Here’s the problem: the season that’s hardest on your immune system is also the season that kills your sex drive. Less light, less movement, worse moods, more clothing between you and another human being—libido doesn’t stand a chance. Rafe sees it in her practice every year and her take is that the dip is predictable, not pathological. Fighting it means being more intentional about creating space for desire rather than assuming it’ll just materialize.

That could mean scheduling quality time without a fixed agenda, moving bedtime earlier so there’s actually energy left, or ditching the TV one night a week. It could also mean going solo. “Self-pleasure is the most underrated form of self-care,” Rafe says. “You don’t need a partner to access the physical and neurological benefits of orgasm.”

Cold season will do what it does. Might as well give your immune system a fighting chance.