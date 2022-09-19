DO: See a Classic of Hong Kong Cinema in a Sydney Art Deco Theatre

FEEL THE HEAT, KEEP THE FEELING BURNING. LET THE SENSATION EXPLODE.

That’s the tagline of the year-2000 Wong Kar-wai classic, In The Mood For Love, a film that jostles with romance and – I’ll say it – emotional edging better than any in the last two decades.

A standout amongst standouts in Wong Kar-wai’s deep and impressive body of work, it’s showing for a (very, very) limited, single-night at Sydney’s Ritz Theatre in Randwick on Sunday, September 25.

The most I’ll tell you (because I truly believe most synopsis and trailers ruin the movie): two neighbours bond over a shared belief that something terrible is happening to them.

If you haven’t seen it, you should, and if you’re itching to watch it and happen to live in Sydney, you should go see it this weekend.

You can get tickets here.

There are many worse ways to spend your Sunday evening.