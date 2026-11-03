Do Those Viral ‘Honey Packs’ for Better Sex Actually Work? Here’s What Doctors Want You to Know.

Some of the honey packs men are buying for better sex might actually work. That’s exactly what makes them so sketchy.

Honey packs are little squeeze packets sold as natural sexual enhancers, promising everything from stronger erections to better stamina. Products with names like Royal Honey VIP have made the rounds on TikTok, including among college guys looking for a little extra help in bed. The appeal is obvious. A packet of honey sounds much less intimidating than an appointment with a urologist.

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Except some of these products contain actual erectile dysfunction drugs, and the manufacturers aren’t bothering to tell anyone.

The Truth About ‘Royal Honey’ Sex Supplements Is More Disturbing Than You Think

The FDA has repeatedly found tadalafil and sildenafil, the active ingredients in Cialis and Viagra, in honey products that didn’t list them on their labels. In 2022, the agency warned four companies selling these supplements, including products marketed as Royal Honey for Him and X Rated Honey for Men. The warnings haven’t stopped. In September 2026, the FDA reported finding tadalafil in additional versions of Vital Honey.

Prescription ED medications can work quite well when taken appropriately. Accidentally swallowing one in an unknown dose is another matter, especially if you’re taking other medications.

The biggest danger involves nitrates, drugs prescribed for certain heart conditions and chest pain. Combining them with sildenafil or tadalafil can cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Jared Bieniek, medical director of Tallwood Men’s Health in Connecticut, warned Hartford HealthCare about this interaction, noting that the problem with these packets is not knowing exactly what’s inside.

As for the honey itself, there’s little evidence it’ll improve anyone’s sex life. Urologist Jay Amin told Men’s Health that the advertised ingredients haven’t been shown to treat erectile dysfunction. Some brands throw in ginseng, royal jelly, or other herbal ingredients, but there’s no reliable clinical evidence that these particular mixtures improve sexual performance.

And there’s no way to tell from the packaging if a packet contains hidden medication. The FDA has identified contaminated products, but it hasn’t tested every honey pack being sold.

The frustrating thing is that sildenafil and tadalafil are legitimate, well-studied medications available through a healthcare professional. Someone having trouble with erections can get evaluated, discuss treatment, and find out whether another health issue might be involved. Erectile dysfunction can sometimes be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease.

If a little honey actually solved erectile dysfunction, that would be fantastic. Unfortunately, the FDA keeps finding Viagra and Cialis where the honey is supposed to be.