Do Whatever You Want, But Texas’s Kerwin Roach, Jr. Will Dunk All Over Your Face

Good lord, is this ever a dunk. Near the end of the first half of the Longhorns 80-73 win over UT Arlington, Texas freshman guard Kerwin Roach, Jr. said hello to the country and goodbye to whatever sack of potatoes he just put on a poster.

When he first makes contact with the sacrificial Maverick, it looks like there is no way he’s going to be able to dunk it—at the very best it looked like he might get one of those Blake Griffin throw-the-ball-through-the-rim dunks—but he just keeps going higher and floating closer to the hoop before he is nearly eye-level with the rim and finishes with all kinds of authority.

Here’s another angle that’s delightful because of teammate Tevin Mack’s reaction to the dunk.

[LHN]