Do You Have ‘Ferritin Face’? Here’s What It Looks Like and What to Do About It.

The internet has a name for everything today, including physical signs of health conditions like high cortisol (“cortisol belly”) and, in this case, low ferritin (“ferritin face”).

Many people self-diagnose low ferritin based on appearance alone. They see dull skin and dark circles under their eyes and immediately assume it’s related to low iron levels. But is this actually the case?

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I spoke with a doctor about “ferritin face” and the actual diagnostic tools used to identify low ferritin.

What Is ‘Ferritin Face’?

Ferritin face refers to the appearance of someone experiencing low ferritin levels. It often presents as dull skin, dark eye circles, and an overall look of exhaustion.

“‘Ferritin face’ is just another trend on social media,” says Dr. Stephen Cosentino, CEO and Founder and Medical Director at Empire Medical Training. “There is some basis for the trend since iron deficiency, especially when it leads to iron deficiency anemia, can affect the hemoglobin levels, resulting in lack of oxygen distribution leading to a pale appearance.”

Of course, just because you might appear tired or dreary doesn’t necessarily mean you have low ferritin—but it can encourage you to get tested.

“A person cannot determine if he or she has a low iron level just by examining himself or herself in the mirror since dark circles around the eyes, dull or tired skin, can be caused by lack of proper sleep, stress, dehydration, old age, genetics, etc.,” says Cosentino.

Sign of Low Ferritin

Ferritin face isn’t the only appearance-based sign of low ferritin levels.

“Signs of low ferritin on the outside of your body can include thinning hair, cracked lips, cracking at the corners of the mouth, and dry skin,” says Cosentino.

In addition to possible aesthetic signs of low ferritin, you may experience physical symptoms like decreased energy and brain fog.

“Physical signs, apart from appearance, can also be observed due to decreased levels of ferritin,” says Cosentino. “These signs may include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath during mundane activities, dizziness, headache, a pounding heart, cold hands and feet, and a strange desire to consume non-nutritive substances like ice.”

Causes of Low Ferritin

Various factors can cause low ferritin levels, from a low-iron diet to poor iron absorption (e.g., from gastrointestinal conditions or certain medications) to increased blood loss (e.g., heavy periods).

“Ferritin can be decreased or increased in response to inflammation, infection, or disease, so an individual can have a result that isn’t representative of their true iron status,” Cosentino adds. “Women who get their periods are more at risk, and women who are pregnant and lactating. We also see an increased risk in those who are on plant-based diets, have malabsorption disorders, IBS, and endurance athletes.”

What to Do If You Think You Have ‘Ferritin Face’

If you suspect you have ferritin face, see a doctor who can run the right tests. Typically, all it takes is a simple blood test to evaluate your ferritin levels, but it’s important to get to the underlying cause of low ferritin.

“If iron deficiency is suspected, the person should seek medical consultation with their primary care physician,” Cosentino says. “Iron deficiency should be checked with a broad-based panel, and the underlying reasons for the deficiency should be identified as opposed to just trying to treat the number.”

“Treatment depends on the cause and severity,” he adds. “The first treatment is oral iron supplements, like pills, gummies, etc. It is the easiest to start and keep track of, but for some people who can’t take oral supplements or they don’t work, the next treatment option would be iron infusions.”

So, this begs the question: Is a dull, tired face an actual indication of low ferritin? It can be, but it’s best to check with your doctor before assuming.

“The biggest takeaway is [that] ‘ferritin face’ may point someone toward asking questions about their health, but a mirror cannot diagnose iron deficiency,” says Cosentino. “If you are worried about your iron levels, it’s best to get a blood panel so you can get a better picture of what might be wrong.”