Do You Have What It Takes To Coach the Cameroon National Team?

Attention aspiring soccer coaches! Cameroon’s football association is looking for a new men’s national team coach, and they have started an international search. Anyone and everyone can apply. Why not you?
The applications are open to foreign coaches. Here are some of the things they’re looking for in a candidate (as translated by Google):
- A good character
- High physical fitness and overall health
- A strong personality
- Credibility
You also have to know a thing or two about soccer. Learn more here.
