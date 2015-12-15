Do You Have What It Takes To Coach the Cameroon National Team?

For more headlines and stories like this, check out the VICE Sports World News Roundup,published every morning.



Attention aspiring soccer coaches! Cameroon’s football association is looking for a new men’s national team coach, and they have started an international search. Anyone and everyone can apply. Why not you?

Appel à candidature pour le recrutement d’un entraîneur sélectionneur de la sélection nationale A du Cameroun —–> — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie)December 14, 2015

The applications are open to foreign coaches. Here are some of the things they’re looking for in a candidate (as translated by Google):

A good character

High physical fitness and overall health

A strong personality

Credibility

You also have to know a thing or two about soccer. Learn more here.

[Image credit, Nicolas Raymond]

