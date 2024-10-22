Do You Miss ‘Killzone’? Too Bad, Guerrilla’s Done With It

Ah, Killzone 2 — my sweet, violent baby boy. I’m not typically a FPS guy, but Killzone 2 was a different beast. The sound design, the graphics, and the incredible story. Well, if recent statements by developer Guerrilla Games are anything to go by, Killzone has been taken out back to the firing squad. The Washington Post spoke to one of Guerrilla’s key employees about Horizon and Killzone — arguably the studio’s biggest (and pretty much “only”) guns.

Roy Postma, Guerrilla’s art director, came right out with the truth. “We were done with it as a team. As a studio, we needed to refresh the palette. [Horizon] was, by choice, the opposite of Killzone.” The most hurtful part of the interview if you’re a Killzone fan? That’s pretty much the only time it’s mentioned, really. Like the infamous Toy Story “I don’t want to play with you anymore” scene.

Aloy is the star of the show now. “[Lego Horizon Adventures is] re-spun in a Lego lens in a way that has just as much heart, but also a bit sillier, more accessible, it can be something that a 10-year-old can experience,” stated Kate Bryant, a product lead of branded games at LEGO. “Not only appropriate as in it’s not too spooky or violent … Aloy can speak to that wide audience because she has that strength of character that can resonate with a younger audience.”

‘killzone’ perishes so aloy can live on

“I think the themes that this story and the characters represent are relatable for all ages and people, like having a found family of friends and finding your place in the world,” Postma emphasized of Lego Horizon Adventures. The piece goes on to celebrate Horizon, so, yeah! Goodbye Killzone, hello Aloy (and the broader marketing opportunities for figures/toys/etc.)!

Y’all are going to be so upset with me. I get it. Killzone had a good run… and some not-so-great games near the end. Horizon‘s world and characters are far more interesting! Plus, with the power of hindsight (and if we could manipulate the timeline), wouldn’t you have rather had Aloy in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale than… *checks notes* Colonel Radec? (I remembered his name was “Radec,” but I definitely had to look up his “rank.”)