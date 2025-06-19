Do You Miss Playing ‘HeroQuest’? Let ‘Dark Quest 4’ Take You on an Adventure You’ll Never Forget

I remember seeing ads for Hero Quest when I was younger, but I never knew the game had been originally released in 1989. One of those games I always wanted to try, but never had the friends to make it happen, I’ve been waiting for a video game adaptation for far longer than I’d like to admit. Dark Quest 4, brought to life by Brain Seal LTD, may be the perfect substitute. Directly inspired by this classic tabletop game, it looks like it’s going to be the perfect way for me to indoctrinate my non-VR friends into the world of tabletop gaming. Especially those who may be intimidated by some of the more “extreme” games.

Screenshot: Brain Seal Ltd

‘Dark Quest 4’ Looks Stunning, and It Makes Me Wish I Had a ‘Heroquest’ Set

The first thing that I noticed about Dark Quest 4 was its presentation. With an oil-painted look, the environments, characters, and worlds look stunning. Progressing through these dungeons, much like a typical tabletop experience, will require players to take turns rolling, moving, and fighting. Random cards are handed out to players, as they hope to conquer the dungeons and the campaigns set before them. But, if you don’t like what’s on offer and think you can do better? You can give it your best try. Dark Quest 4 supports Campaign and Dungeon creation, so players always have something to do.

Videos by VICE

Compared to its competition, that’s where Dark Quest 4 could succeed. There are plenty of card-based dungeon crawlers on the market. But being able to make your own campaigns and dungeons isn’t typical. Having complete control over the way a game plays out, like a proper Dungeon Master, has me scheming up ways that I can trick and trap my friends when we jump into this one for ourselves. With Steam Workshop support, you can also share your Campaigns with other players and check theirs out. The heart of these types of games is player creativity at the end of the day. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled on Dark Quest 4, and hoping that I can wrangle up a group of friends to do some digital dungeon crawling with me.