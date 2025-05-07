Do You Miss the Windows Vista Vibe? ‘Frutiger Space’ Is an Upcoming Social Multiplayer Game Specifically for You, Then

Anybody here remember MSN Messenger? Originally released in 1999, this chat platform gave friends and even strangers a chance to chat over the Internet. Before social media, before the dawn of the current era of the Internet, it was bliss. Song lyrics as statuses, adorably chunky little Frutiger Aero-styled characters adorned our Windows conversations. While the era of Frutiger Aero may be long gone, Frutiger Space is hoping to recapture the magic of the early days of the Internet. Floating fish and all.

Screenshot: blaze

‘Frutiger Space’ Is Hoping TO BE A Multiplayer Social Hub for a New Generation Obsessed With Old Design

The early 2000s were an interesting time in the technological space. With nostalgia being more of a comfort than ever before, folks are wanting to return to the “better” days. Music, like “aquatic ambience” by scizzie, makes people long for a time often forgotten. When we didn’t have to worry about the finer intricacies of life, but rather, what game we were going to pop into our PlayStation 2 and play until the sun came up. Frutiger Space, an upcoming multiplayer social game, is hoping to help folks relive some of those times.

You’re absolutely seeing that correctly: the characters in Frutiger Space look exactly like the familiar MSN Messenger icons. Dubbed as a Meeple, this online multiplayer hub is hoping to help players connect over the shared nostalgia of the early 2000s, especially when it comes to the aesthetic choices that defined many of our formative years. While Frutiger Space is still early in development, you’ll want to keep an eye on it. Developer blaze has mentioned on TikTok that they’re hoping to start playtests for this one soon.

@frutiger_space Who are you playing this with? Voice over by @jabonkasthemaker frutigerspace multiplayer frutigeraero videogame msn online nostalgia 2000s technozen ♬ suono originale – Frutiger Space – Frutiger Space Video via @Fruitger_Space on TikTok

While I’m an oldhead who lived through the earliest days of Windows Vista and Windows 7, I can’t deny that the aesthetic is incredibly timeless. I’m just hoping that during the splash screen for Frutiger Space, we’ll hear a long-forgotten sound. Yes, I’m talking about the Dial-Up Internet Tone, something I heard far too many times in my youth. Hopefully, the game doesn’t crash if someone picks up the phone while we’re playing it, though.