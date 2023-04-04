Do You Really Need to Play Every Resident Evil Game Before ‘Resident Evil 4’?

Rob has a bad case of senioritis as he hosts one last podcast before his vacation. He’s got big plans for this break, such as getting caught up on Resident Evil 2 and 3 so that he can fully appreciate the masterpiece Patrick describes now that he has played more of the remake. Ren discusses what happened with Bleak Faith‘s stolen Elden Ring animations. The gang talks about level design signposting, asset rips, platform capitalism, and of course, Rob’s exposure to Roblox.

