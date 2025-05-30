Do You Want To Be Inside Public Domain Winnie the Pooh? Then ‘Winnie’s Hole’ Is the Game for You!

No matter how I write the following sentence, it’s going to sound horrible. When Winnie’s Hole was first teased in 2023, the internet just about exploded. A game where we get to play as a mutating virus inside the body of one of the most beloved characters of all time? Where do we sign up? The general premise of the game is absurd in the most delightful of ways, taking our childhoods and mercilessly ripping them apart. Sure, Winnie’s Hole could coast by on its premise alone, but now that there’s a Steam Demo available to try? You may find it’s more than just a silly idea.

Screenshot: Twice Different

This Isn’t Your Typical Pooh. This Is Advanced Pooh. Mutated, Changed, Demonic. ‘Winnie’s Hole’ Is Yours To Play With

As soon as a character enters the public domain, we should expect some of the most depraved and terrifying things to happen to them. Steamboat Willie has been turned into a horror icon, just as Winnie the Pooh was turned into a Slasher character. But, unlike the much maligned Blood and Honey, Winnie’s Hole is looking to utilize the character more uniquely. Playing as a virus that lives within our favorite bear’s body, we’ll be mutating and turning our old friend Winnie into an Eldritch-esque horror. Tentacles, extra arms, and just about anything in between.

Plus, we know that Twice Different knows how to make the roguelike genre their own thing. Ring of Pain has a cult following, blending deckbuilding and roguelike gameplay extremely well. Plus, it has the owl. That owl haunts my dreams. Now, they’re working on making Winnie’s Hole accessible to everyone. Could this idea have been done with anything else? Absolutely. But we’re always craving the newest, weirdest thing, aren’t we? What better way to make that happen than to demolish the connection we had with our favorite stuffed bear?

Premise aside, Winnie’s Hole looks like it’s shaping up to be a rather interesting time. I already know it’s going to make me laugh up a storm, but I’m hoping that the genuinely talented team behind it takes it to the next level. Wouldn’t it be hilarious to see this become a well-regarded game, rather than just a meme? If anyone can make it happen, it’s Twice Different.