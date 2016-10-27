Do You Want to Watch This 93-Minute Long Bon Iver Press Conference? Of Course You Do

If you’re the kind of person who savours Justin Vernon’s particular artistic views and his work process, then you’re in luck, because video has been released of the press conference that Vernon held in his hometown of Eau Claire this past September. He talks about how good he is at music, which he is, as well as going very in-depth about the process of making his new album 22, A Million. This is all well and fascinating but it also bears mentioning this thing is a behemoth: 93 minutes long. This is pretty much a doc in scope, so Bon Iver-heads will fund much to savour here, but for those who are pressed for time, here is a brief list of works shorter than this press conference:

Enemy (2013)

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

The Babadook (2014)

Eraserhead (1977)

Every individual Disney animated feature (1937 – infinity, conceivably)

Pink Floyd – The Wall (1979)

Rashomon (1951)

Airplane! (1980)

The entire 13-episode run of the 2016 anime Space Patrol Luluco

Drake – Take Care (2011)

If none of these alternatives sound appealing, then go forth into the abyss and watch Justin Vernon’s Les Mis shirt talk about music below.

Phil is enough of a dweeb to watch this whole thing at one point. He’s on Twitter.

