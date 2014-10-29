Doc Daneeka and Seven Davis Jr’s “What’s It Gonna Be” Video is Stacked with Serious Attitude

When Welsh producer Doc Daneeka gets together with Seven Davis Jr., the result is fire. “What’s It Gonna Be,” a track off Daneeka’s forthcoming From Mine to Mistress EP, was already one of my favorite tracks of the year—it’s soulful house with just the right touch of attitude, like cocking your eyebrow after a declaration of desire. So I’m pretty excited that the music video lives up to the song’s fabulosity. In between shots of a smug pit bull, vintage Compaq computers and a dancing lady, you’ve got the real star of the show—Seven Davis Jr—swiging his hips while singing lines like, “You know that I want you. Stop playing around. Just please me.” Guaranteed successful pick-up line.







Doc Daneeka’s From Mine to Mistress EP is out November 10, 2014 on Ten Thousand Yen. Pre-order it here.

@MichelleLhooq