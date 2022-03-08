Doctor Apologizes for Ranting About ‘Console Wars’ From Operating Room

People are review-bombing a hospital in India with one-star reviews after a doctor tweeted a video of himself during a procedure with an unconscious patient.

The anesthesiologist, who goes by Dr. Shreeveera on Twitter and his YouTube channel, filmed himself supposedly in an active operating room where he had just anesthetized a patient and was preparing for an invasive procedure to remove a gallbladder. He claimed to be defending himself against people claiming he’s not a real doctor, because they disagree with his passion for the “console wars.”

“Console wars” is shorthand for the decades-long argument between gamers about which platform—Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo devices, PC gaming, and so on—is the best.

Shreeveera posted the video to Twitter, writing, “Here I am after inducing anaesthesia, intubating & putting a patient on controlled mechanical ventilation for a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy case in OR. Slandering my identity, profession coz you Xbots can’t Argue FACTS!” according to gaming news outlet Dextero. He added, “SAVING LIVES- My Job. CONSOLE WARS- My Hobby.” He was allegedly trying to defend himself from accusations that he wasn’t a real doctor.

Dextero, which viewed the video before Shreeveera locked his Twitter account, says that he pans around an operating room holding up the phone to record himself, showing the patient on the operating table.

People watching the video think they found the hospital where he works—Medihope Hospitals And Research Centre in India—and are posting one-star reviews to its Google page. Motherboard has reached out to the hospital for comment, and to confirm whether he works there, and will update if we hear back.

“An anesthesiologist posted a video with a patients private info, and he did it to make fun of videogame players,” one review says. “One of your doctors decided to share a patient’s personal information for the sake of console wars. Get this under control!” says another. “As a PlayStation fanboy, why would they talk about console wars in Medihope? Who does it seriously? Posting video of his patient about personal information on Twitter and giving 👍 is really really illegal, more like 👎. That’s a stupidest thing Dr. Shreeveera have posted about on Twitter for the console wars! It’s not even right at all, seriously!” another wrote. Almost 50 reviews have been posted since the video.

Shreeveera posted an unlisted apology video on YouTube on Monday, saying that he’s received a lot of backlash and racist harassment because of his video. He says he regrets posting the video and acknowledges that his obsession with console wars is childish, but also tries defending himself and his hobby.

“I’m a human being guys, I make mistakes, please let’s move on ahead,” he said. “I do not hate anyone on a personal level. If I do not like the console they’re playing, I just make points regarding what that console is giving you… this is just a hobby of mine.”

Judging from his YouTube channel, Shreeveera is clearly a PlayStation fan and an Xbox hater. He has specific beefs ranging from Xbox possibly locking down some exclusive games by acquiring Skyrim and Fallout developer Bethesda, to perceived shortcomings with MLB The Show 21 on PS5 being somehow held back by having to release on Xbox as well. Neither of these points make a ton of sense, but that is how things go with the so-called console wars. They are wars of passion that make people act irrationally, like posting rants from the operating room.