‘Doctor Death’ Says These Are the Worst Ways to Die

Some deaths are tragic. Others are just weird. Roger Byard has seen them all.

Nicknamed “Doctor Death” by his colleagues, the Australian forensic pathologist has spent decades investigating everything from serial killers to fatal run-ins with poultry. He’s built a career cataloging the bizarre, the brutal, and the just plain unlucky.

He recounted the highlights (and lowlights) on a recent episode of the I Catch Killers podcast with Gary Jubelin. One of his earliest cases was the Snowtown murders—also known as the “bodies in barrels” killings—which shook Australia in the late ‘90s. “I didn’t realize that when the head of Major Crime calls you, it’s pretty serious,” he said. Byard’s forensic work was instrumental in the trial, which remains one of the country’s most infamous.

But even that doesn’t compare to some of the weird ones.

What Are the Worst Ways to Die?

“I’ve been collecting animal deaths,” he said casually. “Dogs, snakes, sharks, roosters, mackerel.” Yes—mackerel. One man was fishing in Darwin Harbour when a 25-kilogram (about 55-pound) fish launched out of the water and slammed into him, killing him on impact. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

Then, there was the little old woman collecting eggs in her backyard. “Roosters, I understand, are nasty creatures,” Byard said. It attacked her leg, nicked a vein, and she bled out. She had varicose veins, which made the injury far more dangerous. “Never trust a rooster,” he added.

He’s seen people die from cat scratches and minor cuts—all because of untreated varicose veins. “People don’t realize,” he said. “You get a small hole, you need to lie down, press on it, elevate it. What people do instead is panic and walk around, and they bleed to death. Totally avoidable.”

Bizarre deaths might get headlines, but Byard doesn’t downplay the emotional toll. “Nobody talks about PTSD with forensic pathologists,” he said. “We see incinerated bodies, dismembered bodies, children starved to death. Then we have to describe it all in detail in court—sometimes while getting our credibility torn apart.”

“When I first started, I thought I was gonna find the causes of all these deaths—I was gung-ho,” he said. “And then as I got further and further into my career, I realized that, no, I’m not going to find answers all the time. And I’m going to have to sit down with families and say, ‘I have no idea.’”

He added, “All I can say to them is, ‘It was nothing that you did.’ And also, a lot of the time they just want to meet the person that looked after their baby between the time when they saw the baby last, and when they saw their baby at the funeral home.”

Even when the answer is mackerel. Or rooster.