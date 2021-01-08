Doctor Says Some Patients Want To Wait for an ‘English’ Vaccine

A doctor and former Labour MP has said that patients have turned down the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in order to wait for the “English one.”

Dr Paul Williams, the former Labour MP for Stockton South, tweeted: “Some local patients have turned down an offer this weekend of getting a Covid vaccine when they found out it was the Pfizer one. ‘I’ll wait for the English one’.

Videos by VICE

Some local patients have turned down an offer this weekend of getting a Covid vaccine when they found out it was the Pfizer one. “I’ll wait for the English one”.



People at risk of death in the depths of a pandemic.



A lesson that Nationalism has consequences. — Dr Paul Williams (@PaulWilliamsLAB) January 7, 2021

“People at risk of death in the depths of a pandemic,” he continued, “A lesson that Nationalism has consequences.”

Stockton South voted overwhelmingly for Leave in the Brexit referendum in 2016. Initial doses of the “English” vaccine being referred to – a joint project between the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – were produced in Europe.

Read: BioNTech Says COVID Vaccine ‘Highly Likely’ to Work Against New UK Strain

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine have been approved for use in the UK.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was certified in the UK in early November, with the first dose administered in December.

The Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine meanwhile was was approved for use in the UK at the end of 2020. Over 1.3 million people in the UK so far have been given a vaccine so far.