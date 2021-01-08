Doctor Says Some Patients Want To Wait for an ‘English’ Vaccine

A doctor and former Labour MP has said that patients have turned down the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in order to wait for the “English one.”
Dr Paul Williams, the former Labour MP for Stockton South, tweeted: “Some local patients have turned down an offer this weekend of getting a Covid vaccine when they found out it was the Pfizer one. ‘I’ll wait for the English one’.
“People at risk of death in the depths of a pandemic,” he continued, “A lesson that Nationalism has consequences.”
Stockton South voted overwhelmingly for Leave in the Brexit referendum in 2016. Initial doses of the “English” vaccine being referred to – a joint project between the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – were produced in Europe.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine have been approved for use in the UK.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was certified in the UK in early November, with the first dose administered in December.
The Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine meanwhile was was approved for use in the UK at the end of 2020. Over 1.3 million people in the UK so far have been given a vaccine so far.