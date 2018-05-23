This Unlicensed Surgeon Filmed Rap Videos While Operating on Her Patients

It’s not uncommon for surgeons to listen to music while they operate: Procedures can last for hours at a time, and it’s not hard to imagine that some thumping EDM or a soothing piece of Bach might help them concentrate. But one doctor in Lilburn, Georgia, appears to have taken the whole thing way too far, using the time to film herself making insane music videos while her patients were on the operating table, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In more than 20 videos posted to YouTube and unearthed by the AJC and Atlanta’s WSB-TV, Dr. Windell Boutte sings and dances to hip-hop while her patients look to be unconscious. In one clip, she bops to O.T. Genasis’s “Cut It” while appearing to literally slice open someone’s stomach. The rest of the videos are only slightly less insane. In a lyric video for a plastic surgery-themed remix to “Bad and Boujee,” Boutte—who dubs herself “Dr. Booty Baby”—waves syringes above her passed-out patient, while rapping about how her clients are “building up fat in their booties.”

Boutte, a board-certified dermatologist who’s not authorized to perform surgeries, made music videos for everything from “Brick House” to “Shawty Got Low,” J-Lo’s “Booty” to TI’s “Whatever You Like.” Some feature her assistants as backup dancers and were clearly filmed by someone else in the operating room, and each appears to include an anesthetized, exposed patient as a kind of fucked-up prop.

But according to the AJC, the videos are far from the worst thing Boutte’s done to her clients. She’s been hit with at least seven malpractice lawsuits from patients who allege she botched their cosmetic surgeries. Once, a woman’s heart stopped during an operation in Boutte’s office, and—unequipped to deal with the emergency—Boutte called 911. But by the time the woman reached the ER, she had suffered permanent brain damage.

Despite Boutte’s lack of qualifications, many lawsuits, and shameless use of YouTube, she’s still operating as “Atlanta’s most experienced cosmetic surgeon,” according to her website. Although Boutte isn’t certified by Georgia’s medical board to perform surgery, the state allows any licensed physician to operate, according to WSB-TV.

“She is still getting up and going to work every day and making a great deal of money, subjecting patients who are none the wiser to her unsafe practices,” Susan Witt, an attorney representing some of Boutte’s former patients, told WSB-TV.

One look at Boutte’s bizarre videos is enough to tell you that her practice probably isn’t exactly up to code. It’s just another horrifying example of the fucked-up shit doctors and dentists can subject their patients to once they go under.

