Documenting Post-Chavez Venezuela

Since Hugo Chávez died in March 2013, Venezuela has spiraled into crisis. The new president, Nicolás Maduro, has struggled to hold together the socialist coalition his predecessor formed. Shortages in food, electricity, and medicine has led to riots; crime has spiked the already astronomically high murder rate; meteoric inflation, corruption, and price controls have caused the cost of some basic necessities to skyrocket. “This work is about inequality,” says photographer Natalie Keyssar, “and a level of tension and sometimes danger so powerful in daily life it’s almost palpable.” Her photos also capture a pivotal moment for “an egalitarian dream in a country that had the natural resources to pursue that dream but now seems to be in danger of falling apart.”
Videos by VICE
Keyssar’s project was reported with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.