Docusign to Use AI to Translate Lengthy Contracts to Plain English

Be honest: Do you read all the way through every word of every contract in front of you? The important ones relating to your legal sanctity or the ones you sign for work, maybe. But too many banal things are presented to us in the form of an overly long, unnecessarily complicated contract slid over the proverbial desk in the form of a PDF.

Docusign is a go-to for filling out the fields and granting your digital John Hancock, but it’s launched a new tool powered by a specialized AI that can help translate that impenetrable legalese into plain English so that you can actually understand what you’re signing.

Videos by VICE

the Docusign ai Explained

“Docusign’s new AI-assisted signer experience changes this by offering a simple, easy-to-understand summary of the agreement along with the key terms,” says Docusign’s January 13, 2026 announcement of the new AI feature.

Signers can also ask questions like, ‘What happens if I need to cancel?’ or ‘When does this warranty expire?’ and get direct answers without digging through pages of legal text. Complex agreements are now easier to understand, and people can sign faster, with confidence.”

It’s not automatic, thankfully. The original contract should always be available so that you can reference exactly what you’re signing. You have to click the AI button to kickstart the process.

How does it do so? Docusign says it uses an AI trained specifically on contract terminology rather than a generic large language model (LLM), which is a hodgepodge, a little bit of everything. Most AIs train on generic LLMs.

Docusign’s AI also works by “identifying agreement types, verifying recipient details, and intelligently placing signature and information fields into agreements.”

It’s not an excuse not to read through all of the most important contracts, but I could see a good reason to use the AI feature to get the gist of a document and then revert back to the original language, picking through to make sure you’re not missing anything.