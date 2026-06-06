Doechii Admits in 2024 Interview That She Only Recently Listened to Jay-Z’s Catalog: ‘Everybody Knows He’s Crazy but Damn’

Jay-Z famously has one of the greatest discographies in hip-hop history. You’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of the genre and culture that isn’t at least vaguely familiar with his body of work. Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint, The Black Album, all phenomenal works that add to his prestige as an artist. The deeper you dive into the rapping itself, the more rewarding it is for any growing fan.

However, not everyone is super acquainted. Some people didn’t grow up in environments where Hov was a big factor. It could be age or region that causes a slight distance initially. But for Doechii, once she gained the knowledge, she found herself truly blown away by his skill.

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In a 2024 interview with Ebro for Apple Music, the rising star shared some of the music she was into at the moment. That spanned everywhere from MF DOOM to Westside Gunn to Tyler, the Creator. But one rabbit hole Doechii found herself in was digging through the entirety of Jay-Z’s discography. Immediately, she realized what all the hype was about.

“I’m from the south, so I didn’t grow up on a lot of JAY-Z, but I recently went through all of his discography. Oh my God! Everybody knows he’s crazy but damn! Hearing his growth?! Wow, so incredible. He’s so cool,” she shared.

Doechii Learned About Jay-Z’s Whole Catalog and Was Instantly Blown Away

Even with her late arrival to Jay-Z’s discography, the Tampa-bred MC holds a deep reverence for hip-hop. Back in February 2025, she staunchly defended the genre and culture from people who are dismissive of the skill and craftsmanship you have to have to be a great rapper. “I’m gravitating towards the pure skill that was incorporated. Anyone who doesn’t think that hip-hop is an intellectual genre, I think that assumption is rooted in racism,” Doechii stated.

Though she got to Hov’s work late, one artist she immediately gravitated to was Lauryn Hill. The biggest lesson she learned from the Fugees rapper and singer was how to be transparent in conveying her emotions. In doing so, she could connect with her listeners more deeply, especially young fans.

“The feeling that I have when I listen to ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me,” Doechii said. “And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings.”