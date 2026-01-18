Doechii Tells Kai Cenat He Should Read This Iconic Author To Improve His Vocabulary

America has been having a literacy crisis for some time now. As the country has been grappling with issues over education funding, people are reading less than ever. Consequently, it leads to people like popular streamer Kai Cenat to struggle a little when digging into literature. Lately, the Twitch sensation has been overhauling his life, attempting to read more literature and improve his vocabulary and word choice. However, one of the biggest deterrents has always been finding a place to start. Which books should we be reading? Something strong and literary but not too overwhelming. Thankfully, Doechii is looking out with a recommendation of her own.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rising TDE superstar advised Kai Cenat to pick up some books from legendary author Toni Morrison. Not only did it improve her word choice, but it also altered her worldview and opened up her mind to how language can be used. “Try some Toni Morrison books frien,” Doechii writes to Kai. “That’s expanded my vocabulary, my descriptiveness and just softened my heart a bit. She pulls out words you’ve never heard of and uses them in ways you couldn’t imagine @KaiCenat.”

There has been quite a bit of criticism towards Kai Cenat for being slow in his literary journey. At 24 years old, people feel like this self-improvement journey and his desire to expand his tastes are things he should’ve done in his teenaged years. However, there are others like Doechii that are earnestly encouraging him to continue.

One person sweetly suggests a couple more great authors to read in addition to his current slate of books. “Also try books by James Baldwin and Ralph Ellison. Both will help with individuality and self-love as a young black man in this country,” they reply.

Doechii has always been about propping up intellectualism. Back in February, she told The Cut, “Anyone who doesn’t think that hip-hop is an intellectual genre, I think that assumption is rooted in racism.” Moreover, she emphasized that hip-hop introduces a strong sense of emotional intelligence– something she also wants in her own music.

“The feeling that I have when I listen to ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me. And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings,” Doechii said.