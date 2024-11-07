Does Capcom Have a Vendetta Against ‘Dino Crisis’?

Capcom, let’s talk. You do phenomenal remakes. Resident Evil 2. Resident Evil 4. DuckTales: Remastered (this is a remake — don’t argue). For God’s sake, Bionic Commando even got a remake! So, why — why — do you keep disrespecting Dino Crisis? Huh? I demand answers. “Resident Evil but Dinosaurs” is a perfect pitch! People keep asking for it!

However, I was going to keep letting you get away with it, Capcom. The disrespect would’ve stood. But then, I saw an X post from Adi Shankar, an amazing film producer, screenwriter, and someone who has exceptional taste in choosing games to turn into anime. Let’s see what he said recently, Capcom. Let’s pull the receipts.

1. Dino Crisis 1 nailed the survival horror vibe, blending the tension of Resident Evil with the sheer terror of being hunted by dinosaurs—perfect.

2.Dino Crisis 2 took it up a notch with fast-paced action & incredible level design.

3.Sadly, Dino Crisis 3 lost that magic—it took… pic.twitter.com/0pOZReOdkf — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) November 6, 2024

Specifically, Capcom? This part: “When I first went to Capcom in 2017, my mission was clear: I wanted to bring Dino Crisis back. But in an awesome twist of fate, they sold me Devil May Cry instead! I didn’t think DMC would even be on the table.” A Devil May Cry anime is a baller idea, though. No notes there! But is there a reason Dino Crisis can’t catch a break?!

Screenshot: Capcom (This crispy screenshot is your fault, Capcom!)

capcom, please give us ‘dino crisis’

Please stop toying with our emotions. Remake Dino Crisis. Just one. Regina deserves better, guys. “Amazing! As a huge Dino Crisis fan, I’d love to see them do something, ANYTHING with it,” one poor, defeated X user cries. You hear that, Capcom? Indeed, every day you allow the dinos to starve, someone on the internet perishes. Is that what you want on your hands? Blood?

“I joined the survival horror fanclub with resident evil 2, but the game that made me fall in love was Dino Crisis 2 with its fast paced [rhythm] and narrative, It was the first game I wanted to repeat again and again!” another X believer proclaims.

Can y’all at least do a poll to gauge interest? If it gets over 100,000 likes or whatever, we get another Dino Crisis? Everything else gets respected, everything else gets a turn. Even Mega Man. So, I’m speaking to the Capcom Gods. Give us Dino Crisis or give us… not death, necessarily. Just do it!