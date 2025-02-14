Does Eating Yogurt Actually Help Prevent Colon Cancer?

Want to lessen your chances of colon cancer? Grab a yogurt.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham looked at the activities of more than 150,000 people over three decades and discovered that consuming yogurt may aid in fending off various forms of colon cancers. The findings suggest that eating yogurt two or more times a weeks have major benefits.

As with any study, many big and fancy words explain what has been discovered. In plain terms, the food does wonders in managing a healthy microbiome, promoting the perfect balance of positive bacteria in your stomach. All of this leads to a healthy barrier in the gut, which reduces the risk of colon cancer.

It’s long been said that the breakfast item is good for you. I was always told that it creates a good stomach lining, which is basically what this study confirmed.

Yogurt May Help Prevent Colon Cancer

Researchers went a step further, though. It was assumed from prior studies that yogurt intake correlated with a lower risk of colon cancer, but this report found data that suggests it also lowers rates of the more aggressive and higher mortality rate that comes with proximal colon cancer. Scientists reported a 20% lower rate for those who consumed yogurt routinely.

The good news on yogurt comes at a time when colorectal cancer is on the rise. The American Cancer Society reports that it is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and fourth among women. Further understanding the impact that a healthy diet has in preventing this form of cancer is imperative.

A 2020 study on the consumption of fermented food also provided evidence of the positive impact on a healthy gut microbiome. That one also found that “the frequency of yogurt consumption was associated with a reduced risk of proximal colon cancer” and that there was “no significant inverse trend.” That means there’s no cap on too much yogurt causing damage.

As an advocate for yogurt, I have to say I love hearing about all of the positives that comes from the delicacy. Now I feel no shame in having one every day.