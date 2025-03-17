Does Giving Up Sex Actually Boost Your Productivity?

Some people are so desperate to boost their productivity that they’re willing to give up sex.

You read that right. A new survey by the dating app Flure found that 6 in 10 adults are either considering or already abstaining from sex—and 1 in 4 chose abstinence with the goal of boosting their work performance.

Videos by VICE

That begs the question: can quitting sex actually improve your productivity? According to at least one expert, probably not. In fact, it might do the opposite.

“The idea that celibacy will supercharge your productivity is more myth than reality,” explained Leah Levi, psychologist and sexpert at Flure.

Contrary to what these peak performance seekers may believe, sex isn’t just a source of pleasure, it comes with many benefits that could fuel efficiency in other areas of your life.

“Sexual activity supports mental clarity, stress relief, and even immune function,” Levi explained. “Many people are feeling more relaxed and focused after sex—not drained—so you are looking at the wrong reason.”

Rather than giving up sexual intimacy in the name of productivity, you should instead identify the core issues, like chronic stress, poor sleep, and burnout, Levi said.

“If someone feels that sex is interfering with their ability to focus, the issue might not be sex itself but rather an imbalance in their work and life,” she continued.

Of course, if you’re choosing not to have sex for personal reasons, more power to you. But if you’re doing so with the intention of performing better at work, you’re likely wasting your time—and just making yourself more miserable.

“Choosing celibacy for spiritual, or emotional reasons is absolutely valid. But if someone is avoiding sex purely to be more efficient at work, that’s a weird thing to do, if I am being honest,” said workplace productivity expert Avery Morgan of Edubirdie. “Sexuality, like any form of pleasure, is part of a balanced life. When we start eliminating things that bring joy, we risk making our mental health worse.”

This is a common trap many of us fall into: sacrificing healthy habits and simple pleasures to fit into the toxic hustle culture we live in. But that’s another story for another day.

“Pleasure and relaxation aren’t just ‘nice to have’; they’re essential for cognitive function and motivation,” Morgan said. “If productivity is coming at the cost of personal well-being, then the real problem isn’t sex but a culture that prioritizes constant efficiency and monetization of time over sustainable life.”