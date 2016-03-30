Does “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” Actually Sound like Taking a Pill in Ibiza?

As we walk through life, each and everyone of us are forced, at some point, to confront questions we’ve been pushing further and further back into the recesses of our psyche, for fear of causing the kind of psychic rupture that leads to spending the rest of your days dribbling at Homes Under the Hammer. They’re the big questions, the grand ones, the ones that shape the disjointed narrative that we tell ourselves is our life. They’re questions of faith and belief, questions of resistance and acceptance, daddy or chips.

The question that’s currently tearing us apart here at THUMP is thus: does Mike Posner’s global smash hit single “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” actually sound like taking a pill in Ibiza? Here’s the song, for reference, just in case you somehow haven’t heard it in the back of a taxi during the course of the year so far.

Videos by VICE

Now, I’ve been to Ibiza. I even got to DJ in Ibiza. This doesn’t sound like the Ibiza I experienced, nor does it remind of the more sedate Balearic Ibiza that I’ve come to mythologize in my head. But I’ve never done a pill in Ibiza, so how am I qualified to comment on the song in any real sense? I can’t. So I had to find someone who’d been there, done that, and woke up the next evening on the beach. Sadly, I can’t identify my source for obvious legal reasons, but finally we have an answer. I can rest easy now. Here’s what went down:

THUMP: So, one question and one question only: does “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” sound anything like taking a pill in Ibiza?

Unnamed source: It sounds like he took some wonky fucked up one. I dunno what club he was at because none of the clubs I’ve even been to in ‘beefa play shite like that. Sounds like he took a pill on some rich old man’s boat. A sleeping pill.

So that’s that. No, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” doesn’t sound like taking a pill in Ibiza. Case closed.

Josh is on Twitter