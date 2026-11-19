Ever finished a long bike ride and realized you couldn’t feel your crotch?

It’s a strange sensation, and one that’s raised questions about what all those hours on a bicycle might be doing to your sex life. When you sit on a saddle, your weight presses against the perineum, the area between your genitals and anus. Research dating back to the late ’90s found that this pressure can restrict blood flow to the penis and irritate the pudendal nerve, responsible for sensation down there.

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Early research was concerning. A 2004 study of men who completed a ride of at least 198 miles found that 4.2% reported erectile dysfunction (ED) a week later, while 1.8% still experienced it a month afterward. A 2020 review also found that cyclists had twice the odds of ED.

But larger studies tell a different story.

What Cycling Really Does to Your Penis, According to Science

In a 2018 study, UCSF urologist Benjamin Breyer and his colleagues compared 2,774 cyclists with 539 swimmers and 789 runners. Their sexual function scores were nearly identical. Men cycling more than 25 miles a day at least three times a week even reported better erectile function than casual riders.

“Cycling provides tremendous cardiovascular benefits and is low impact on joints,” Breyer said.

And the research keeps pointing in that direction. A 2026 review of 31 studies found that men who rode bikes weren’t any more likely to have erectile dysfunction than those who didn’t. So far, no one’s been able to prove that cycling causes it.

Your crotch, however, might still have a few complaints.

Breyer’s team found that cyclists had higher odds of urethral stricture, a narrowing of the tube that carries urine out of the body. Genital numbness and saddle sores were also more common.

Fortunately, a few adjustments can help. In Breyer’s study, cyclists who spent more than 20% of their ride standing out of the saddle were less likely to experience genital numbness. Lower handlebars were also associated with higher odds of numbness and sores.

The type of saddle you use can also make a difference. A small 2002 study measuring penile oxygen levels found that narrow, heavily padded seats performed worst, while wider seats with medium padding and no nose performed best. Harvard Health also recommends getting a professional bike fit.

If you regularly experience numbness after a ride, try adjusting your saddle or handlebars. And if the numbness sticks around or you’re having trouble getting an erection, talk to your doctor.

For most cyclists, though, the research is reassuring. You can keep enjoying your rides without worrying that your sex life will suffer.