Please Rise for Trump’s Bizarre Rendition of the National Anthem

There are plenty of great national anthems out there—the Brazilian national anthem is beautiful, “O Canada” slaps, and “La Marseillaise” is so good that it can double as a movie musical number. “The Star-Spangled Banner,” however, is notoriously hard to sing because of its overly wide melodic range and filled with confusing lyrics about an old military skirmish. Still, it’s America’s national song, and everybody is expected to learn it even if they don’t know what a rampart is.

Everybody except Trump, apparently.

On Monday, the president tried to sing along with the national anthem at the college football national championship game in Atlanta—and it seemed like the guy could barely remember the words.

Pres. Trump takes the field for the National Anthem ahead of tonight's college football championship game. https://t.co/JGVhB5xp1A pic.twitter.com/k4lFtrwXzI — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

As the Zac Brown Band played “The Star-Spangled Banner” before kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Trump stood on the field and fumbled his way through the song. Unfortunately, the president wasn’t mic’d, so we can’t actually hear him sing, but ABC News caught him attempting to mouth some of the lyrics and trailing off for others.

From the look of the footage, Trump misses the first few words of the anthem, jumping in for a strong “…you see” and mumbles his way through the song until the line “at the twilight’s last gleaming” completely throws him off. He appears to try to jump back into the song a few times, but never quite nails it.

Whether he forgot the words, or was just having strange issues with his teeth again, it’s not a great look for a guy who spent the weekend ranting about how “like, really smart” he is. But even if Trump does actually know all the words to the national anthem, he gave a pretty low-energy performance of a song he continually says deserves respect.

