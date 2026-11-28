GTA 6 premiered on November 19 and has been the constant talk of the town. I cannot walk through Gotham City without seeing ads for the controversial yet hugely successful game set in Vice City.



One influencer, 24-year-old Ms. Kenzie Wolff, took to Twitter to voice her hot take, which has already racked up millions of views on TikTok:

“I have realized the most elegant women that I know have this one thing in common: They don’t date men who play GTA 6.”

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After that gasp-worthy and ultra-triggering (to some) statement, she continued:

“This is not about video games. It’s about what a man chooses to fill his mind with. Think about what this game actually is — crime, violence, stealing, and women being treated like objects. A man who spends hours a day in that world is choosing to fill his mind with it over and over. What a man consumes slowly shapes how he thinks, talks, and how he sees women. An elegant woman pays attention to that. She wants a man whose mind is set on things that build a good life.”

Wolff views video games as an unproductive use of time as well as a poor reflection of priorities. She therefore urges:

“Be the woman who pays attention to what a man feeds his mind, because it will show up in how he loves you.”

Internet users were divided as to whether Wolff’s words were common sense or divisive.

“So, you’re saying my elegant doctor wife is not elegant.”

One important point to remember is that the Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque GTA 6 was bashed by some as “feminist” because, for one, it demanded loyalty from protagonist Jason Duval to fellow main character Lucia Caminos, whose leading role was seen as a big victory for women. In addition, stereotype-smashing mother gamers who can’t get enough of GTA 6 have attracted journalists’ attention lately, and the game includes a tribute to the mother of one of its developers.

Thus, it seems safe to conclude that this updated version of GTA, which even features a little nod to the iconic Carrie Bradshaw through a Dior-like newspaper dress, is ultra-misogynistic, right?

Accordingly, one man wrote:

“So, you’re saying my elegant doctor wife is not elegant. Got it.”

One woman complained of Wolff’s video:

“This is sooo toxic and narrow mindedness! My husband is 100/10 and he plays it and [I] respect his interests as he does mine!”

Does Your Boyfriend Playing GTA 6 Say Something About You? The Internet Is Divided.

A person might reasonably argue that it is inelegant to tell others what to do. However, I think Wolff seems like a very nice woman, and she, like the commenters, is certainly entitled to her opinion and preferences; and, yes, historically, many women have listed video games as an unsexy habit, including in polls.

Personally, I don’t understand the video game craze when reading is an option, but I also get a kick out of people like Anna Bey who feel the need to lecture others about what constitutes elegance, rather than, say, true diva status, which is infinitely preferable in my mind.

As for the violence depicted in GTA, I’ll note that (good) fashion (like McQueen) can be violent, history books are bloody, literature is often twisted, and gym gains can obviously be fueled by war-like aggression as well.

We all know that just because someone likes and/or performs brutal music, for example, doesn’t mean he isn’t a real sweetheart and devoted family man: Take Cannibal Corpse’s very own Corpsegrinder, who is known for his big plushie wins, some of which have been donated to charity, at claw machines near and far.