Dog Rescued After Falling 100 Feet Into Canyon

A dog lived to bark another day after a daring rescue. In a Facebook post, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office revealed that its team saved a dog. The save followed the pup’s 100-foot fall to the bottom of a canyon in the Colorado National Monument.

Per the post, Yogi the dog, and her owner were visiting from out of town when the incident occurred. When the pup’s human companion opened her car door, Yogi “lept out of the vehicle and dashed towards the ledge.” Yogi wound up “falling over 100 feet off the edge before landing on a shelf.”

The sheriff’s office attempted to use a dog-catching pole to save the animal. However, it wound up being the Mesa County Search and Rescue’s rope team that made the save.

Inside the Dog’s Rescue

It wasn’t an easy feat. In an interview with Today, Emma Fox, a first responder, said it took several attempts to get Yogi to cooperate.

The first person sent to help was a man, and responders soon discovered that Yogi was scared of men. The second person was unable to attach a leash to the “really nervous” pup. Fox was next up, and successfully got Yogi up the canyon.

“I went down there, and I was able to get Yogi on the pole,” Fox told the outlet. “Then we put it in a full body harness that’s specialized for dogs and clipped it in front of me and ascended from there.”

How the Dog Is Doing Today

In a Facebook post of their own, the search and rescue team described the efforts as “a heartwarming display and paws-itively dedicated effort.”

“The dog’s owner expressed immense relief and joy upon being reunited with their pet, who appeared happy and in good spirits,” the post read.

After a trip to the emergency vet, the owner had even more to celebrate. The pet parent learned that Yogi “had only suffered minor scrapes and bumps, with no broken bones or internal injuries.”

“We are proud of the efforts that made this successful rescue possible and are thrilled to see the pup safely back in the arms of its owner,” the search and rescue team said.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office had a quippy response to the situation.

“If dogs have nine lives like cats, she definitely used one in her adventure on the Monument,” the sheriff’s office said. “But we are so grateful to have an amazing Search & Rescue team ready to spring into action for all who need it!”