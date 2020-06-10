Dog Who Killed Owner While Walking Run Over Intentionally By Bible Camp Leader

A dog that killed its owner while she was taking it out for a walk was intentionally run over by a bible camp leader.

According to the RCMP, the large pitbull attacked its owner, a Nova Scotia woman, on Tuesday morning in Middle Musquodoboit, about an hour northeast of Halifax. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The RCMP tweeted that a “tan and brown pitbull suspected to be involved in a fatal attack” had escaped the area following the woman’s death, and warned Nova Scotians to go inside and call 911 if they spotted it.

Less than two hours later, the dog was hit and killed by a van driven by a bible camp leader.

Mark Taylor told CTV he was at his bible camp when his daughter called him to tell him she had seen the dog. He hopped into his van and took to nearby rural roads warning anyone he passed of the killer dog on the loose.

Then, at around 9:30 a.m., Taylor came across the pitbull on some rural roads outside of Middle Musquodoboit and decided to run it over.

“It was very fast. I don’t know how to describe it; it was surreal,” Taylor told CTV. “I didn’t concern myself with any repercussions. I took care of the dog.

“I’m glad I came across the dog and took care of it because it really bothered me to think about what else could have happened to the people that didn’t know this was going on, so I’m very thankful.”

Taylor says he doesn’t want to sensationalize what happened and instead wants people to focus on the tragic death of the woman. The RCMP is not releasing the woman’s identity as family has yet to be notified.

Jocelyn Parker, who was flagged down while driving by a jogger who found the woman’s body, told the CBC the woman was lying in the ditch. She had suffered “extensive” injuries and it was “very apparent she had passed away.” Only 15 minutes prior had she passed the dog and woman sitting on the road alive and well.

“What transpired in that 10 or 15 minutes, we don’t know; only her and the dog will know,” said Parker.

