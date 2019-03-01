DogParkDebbie Called Cops on a Black Man Because His Dog Humped Her Dog

A black man in Massachusetts says a white woman told him to leave his local dog park and then called the cops on him when he refused—just because his puppy humped her dog, Yahoo reports.

According to 42-year-old Franklin Baxley, he was letting his pit bulls run around a park in Attleboro, Massachusetts, when the woman showed up with a dog of her own. “I visit this park twice a day and all the dogs get excited when a new one is here,” Baxley told Yahoo. “When the woman came in, my dog Dusse ran over and humped hers, so I immediately removed him and apologized, explaining that he’s a puppy.”

Videos by VICE

That’s pretty much where the whole thing should’ve ended, since, you know, dogs are dogs, and sometimes they pick fights, or bark real loud, or hump each other at the dog park. It sounds like Baxley handled the situation as well as any dog owner could. But unfortunately, his dog tried to hump the woman’s dog a few more times, and the whole thing apparently turned into a shit show.

“She said, ‘I think you need to leave because your dog keeps doing that,’” Baxley said, according to Yahoo. “I said I wasn’t leaving, and she took out her phone and called 911. It escalated quick.”

Baxley posted video footage of the encounter on Facebook this week. The story quickly went viral, earning the woman the nickname “Dog Park Debbie” alongside an unfortunately long list of other white people who have decided to call the cops on black people for doing, uh, absolutely fucking nothing wrong.

“This woman wanted to impress upon me that she was superior,” Baxley told Yahoo. “Her first instinct was to call the police when in conflict with a black person.”

To be fair, Baxley appears to get pretty heated in the footage—he follows the woman around the park roasting her, and shouts down another person who tries to intervene—and he wound up trying to doxx the woman online, so everybody involved probably could’ve handled things differently. But all that aside, one thing is clear: Don’t fucking call the police over something this insignificant. Don’t call the cops about someone having a BBQ in a park or selling water bottles on the street or over some dumb fight about pets at a park. The cops are not your customer service.

